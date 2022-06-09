New tsunami signs for Haumoana and Te Awanga

One of two new tsunami information boards on the Cape Coast. Photo / Supplied

One of two new tsunami information boards on the Cape Coast. Photo / Supplied

Two new tsunami information boards have been erected in Haumoana and Te Awanga as well as a series of smaller signs letting people know where to escape.

The new information boards are located at the toilet block at the Haumoana river mouth and at the freedom camping area next to the Te Awanga shops.

Five similar tsunami information boards were erected last year along the Cape Coast at Haumoana, Te Awanga and Clifton.

"Here on the East Coast of the North Island we are particularly at risk of tsunami, as we have Aotearoa's largest and most active fault – the Hikurangi Subduction Zone – right on our doorstep," Jae Whelan, the Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group community engagement team leader, said.

"Because of this, everyone in a tsunami evacuation zone should know how to prepare for tsunami and know what to do to keep safe.

One of the smaller signs letting people know where to go in case of a tsunami. Photo / Supplied

"The new signage will increase awareness of the Cape Coast's tsunami risk and help ensure that everybody in the community knows what to do, when to evacuate and where to go in a tsunami event."

Seven smaller evacuation route signs have also been installed to help direct people towards a safe area near Haumoana School.

It comes just weeks after Pōrangahau became the first community in Hawke's Bay to receive tsunami "blue lines", which are road markings that show the maximum reach of a large tsunami.

They are similar to the blue lines on streets in Wellington.