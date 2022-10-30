New Tararua District councillors sworn in

The nine new councillors. Photo / Supplied

20221025steve Steve Wallace believed in honesty, integrity and transparency. Photo / Supplied

"More than ever, we need to build our credibility," Tararua District Council mayor Tracey Collis told those attending the meeting to swear in the new council.

The meeting, attended by family and friends, as well as supporters of the new councillors, was opened with a karakia by Hayden Hape of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua.

Representatives of local iwi Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua, as well as members of the 1st Battalion of the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, were present at the meeting.

Tracey Collis receives the chains of office from Tararua District Council chief executive Bryan Nicholson. Photo / Supplied

Collis was called to read her declaration by chief executive Bryan Nicholson.

She said it was an incredible privilege to be mayor, elected to both lead and serve the people of the Tararua district.

"We have much to be thankful for in our towns and our rural communities. We have an abundance of goodwill, resilience and generosity of spirit. We have an incredible young people attaining quality education in our local schools that will enable them to be creative thinkers and the leaders of tomorrow."

Collis spoke of the business community, connected to the world through innovation which could put the district on the map, as well as volunteers and social services making a difference.

She said she would be a strong advocate for community wellbeing.

A report on the future of local government was due to be released and the council would need to look to new models and funding streams.

"I'm sure our councillors agree that local decisions are best made by those closest to the issues."

Collis said the election had delivered a strong mix of new and experienced councillors, who would sit at the table with the responsibility of making wise decisions on behalf of the people of the Tararua district.

Previously, the council had set the strategy that would set the course for the future, she said.

"This term will be about delivery with momentum on that strategy."

Councillors received a commemorative coin of the 1st Battalion of the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment as they joined the mayor on the stage to make their own declarations.

Alison Franklin is determined to ensure the community know exactly what the issues are. Photo / Supplied

Councillor Alison Franklin thanked those who had put their faith in her to serve a third term on council.

She said it was important to stand because of the issues they were facing due to local government reform and the need for continuity and experience around the table.

Michael Long said he stood for honesty. Photo / Supplied

Councillor Michael Long said he stood for honesty and to work for the people of the Tararua district.

Kerry Sutherland said the new council were a great bunch who would work on the behalf of the community. Photo / Supplied

Councillor Kerry Sutherland said people in the community had invested their trust in him and he would do his best to return that.

Scott Gilmore wasn't going to take his new role as councillor for granted. Photo / Supplied

Councillor Scott Gilmore said it was a huge honour to be elected and one he didn't take for granted.

He also acknowledged council staff and thanked them for the effort everyone had put in.

Sharon Wards is serving her second term. Photo / Supplied

Councillor Sharon Wards, who would be serving her second term, wanted to acknowledge her family and supporters, "who saw what I delivered last term and decided they want to see a bit more of the debate, the advocacy and the hard-working commitment that I will commit to continue in the next three years."

Councillor Steve Wallace said while he had a bit to learn, he would do his due diligence, study and do his very best for everyone.

Erana Peeti-Webber was chosen to be deputy mayor for her second term. Photo / Supplied

Councillor Erana Peeti-Webber, who gave her declaration in Māori, thanked everyone who supported her.

Peter Johns wanted to stick around to ensure some issues are resolved. Photo / Supplied

Councillor Peter Johns, serving his fifth term, said much had happened or needed to happen with some urgency.

"I was determined to stick around and make sure it does happen."

Naioma Chase was humbled to be the first wāhine to serve for the Māori ward. Photo / Supplied

Councillor Naioma Chase, making a special declaration in Māori as the first Māori ward councillor, said she was humbled to be standing there as the first wāhine for the Māori ward.

"I'm representing all Māori in the rohe," she said.

Collis appointed Erana Peeti-Webber as deputy mayor for her second term, saying that Erana had proven herself in the role, gaining a deep knowledge of local government and council, and had stood in for her on several occasions.