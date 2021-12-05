New St John Ambulance Station edges nearer for Pahiatua

Chairman of the fundraising committee for Pahiatua's St John Ambulance station, David Lea, by the fundraising barometer in Pahiatua, next to New World supermarket.

Chairman of the fundraising committee for Pahiatua's St John Ambulance station, David Lea, by the fundraising barometer in Pahiatua, next to New World supermarket.



The much needed new St John Ambulance Station in Pahiatua has been cleared to its final stage in readiness for construction, after many delays - caused mostly by Covid.

St John headquarters have agreed to call tenders for construction and hope to begin the actual building during 2022.

A complete revision of facilities throughout New Zealand was undertaken and new business cases were called for to address the issues being faced by St John, in particular in regard to earthquake standards being applied across the country.

That, combined with many staff changes and retirements has contributed to the lengthy time period taken to be able to move forward.

Chairman of the fundraising committee, David Lea, says he has never been more frustrated while working for a community project that entails raising such a large sum required, however he is thrilled the committee has raised just on $800,000 in donations and pledges.

"This is an incredible effort for such a small community and is a credit to the people who will be served by the ambulance and the St John staff.

"My frustration comes from all sorts of roadblocks that have presented themselves but mostly from the effects that Covid has had on the whole process," says David. "This is ironic in itself, as realising that the effect Covid will have on our communities' actual health makes it even more important to have an effective and efficient St John service in our town.

"Further fundraising will be required to complete the project but we are confident the public will support us further once we see the bricks and mortar taking shape. There are many people who have promised support but are waiting to see building commence," says David. "I look forward to that day.

"The existing building will be tendered for sale early in the new year and our final fundraising target will be dependant on the sale price achieved."

Once again the local branch of Property Brokers has demonstrated its commitment to our community by providing their services at no charge, which will enable the fundraisers to receive the maximum amount from the proceeds of the sale.

Anyone that may be interested in purchasing the existing building (which would easily be converted to a large home with a double workshop attached) should contact Property Brokers in the first instance.

This has been a long and protracted journey says David, but one that will hopefully be completed soon and Pahiatua and Districts will be well served by St John long into the future, enhancing our town and helping to make this a better place to live, work and play.