Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

New social housing planned for Woodville

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr
3 mins to read
Nine homes are planned for Woodville, but there may be more to come for the district. Photo / Warren Buckland

Nine homes are planned for Woodville, but there may be more to come for the district. Photo / Warren Buckland

Nine new houses planned by Kāinga Ora for Woodville is a "great start", according to Tararua District Council Mayor Tracey Collis.

Housing Minister Megan Woods announced on Monday that new public housing would be built

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.