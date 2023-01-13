Six-year-old Kawai Peni at the new Flaxmere skate Plaza. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hundreds of people flocked to the new Flaxmere Skate Plaza, Te Pae Whīra o Pā Harakeke, when it first opened before Christmas, and those big numbers have not slowed down.

Since opening in December, the community skate park has been a big hit, with locals of all ages continuing to use the skate park daily.

Hastings District Council public spaces manager Rachel Stuart, who led the skate park’s planning and development, explained the Flaxmere skate park has had a hugely successful start, with kaitiaki reporting 100+ kids and their families making use of it on fine days.

The skate plaza is the newest and biggest skate park in Hastings. Its elements and design result from many community conversations and collaborations with Iwi Toi Kahungunu Artists Collective.

Not only did nationally renowned skate-plaza designer Rich Smith design the elements of the skate plaza, with more than 20 ramps, rails, bowls, quarter pipes, and jumps spread across 1400 square metres, but the community was involved almost every step of the way.

Ka Pai Cuppa Teina, coffee shop at the new Flaxmere Skate Plaza. Photo / Warren Buckland

HDC to more than 200 skateboarders, scooter riders, students, parents and Flaxmere residents to finalise the location and design elements they wanted in the new skate park.

Now all the ideas and plans have materialised, the community is enjoying their new space.

Stuart said it has been really pleasing to see the number of families coming to the park together.

“We’re putting that down to having the coffee cart on site, the decision to include family-friendly seating, and having a close connection to the playground, which means there is something for everyone,” she added.

Shelley Pritchard, Ka Pai Cuppa Waka owner, used to be a roadside coffee cart and now leases a converted container on the skate park site, which is also the home of the skate park kaitiaki.

Pritchard, who is at the skate plaza most days, said it has been amazing at the park, and even the bad weather we have been having hasn’t stopped the community.

Even on rainy days, Pritchard said she still sees about 20 people come through the skate plaza.

It’s not just the Flaxmere community enjoying the new skate park, as the coffee shop owner said she had met many skaters who have come over from Napier to check out the facility.

“The skate park has been amazing for the community, and I am very thankful to those who made it possible”, said Pritchard.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air























































