Goalie Ross Fraser - on his toes.

Last weekend was the beginning of a new round for all four Central Hockey teams.

The Unichem Central Women's Premier showed up "battle ready" and out for redemption against Napier Tech, who they lost to 5-0 a couple weeks ago.

With fire in their eyes, Central went out firing from the first whistle, dominating and holding the ball linking well. It wasn't long till captain Louise Hanks managed to slam the ball into the back of the goal to put Central up 1-0 in the first quarter.

Central managed to hold the ball majority of the second quarter and held their opposition under the pump. A stirring halftime pep talk from their captain had the girls fizzing and ready for more, possibly a little too fizzed as a green card was presented to a new (and very welcome) face to the team.

Captain Louise stepped up again and slotted a very impressive goal, putting them up 2-0. An unfortunate yellow card late in the third quarter pushed the intensity up a little and the team faced seven penalty contents, all of which they successfully defended.

The final quarter saw Tech hit panic mode and in fact, tucked away one goal. In the end the central defence proved too strong for Napier Tech with final score being 2-1 win to Central.

Player of the day was awarded to Anna Paget for putting up a wall of defence and also to goalie Tyla Martel who saved 99.9 per cent of Tech's attempts at goal.

With injuries still a key interference with the team, the Satherley Logging Women's Reserves displayed a brilliant game against their opponents, Akina Paewai.

The team worked really well together throughout with tight passing, strong tackling and position switching, also causing a rattled opposition. A 1-1 score at halftime kept the spectators on the edge of their seats and the players really pushing to the end. The game ended in a nail-biting loss in the final minute, but the team remains excited for the future. Player of the day went to Charlie Scott.

Saturday's game against Akina for the Mark Boys Men's Premier team was a hard one but was definitely one where the score did not reflect on the game.

The game was very stretched out which was made more difficult by numbers being short due to injury. With big space available, awesome threading of passes and well worked connections, the intensity paid off. Player of the day went to Karl Oertel for his skills and connections which aided immensely in setting up our goal.

The NZ Trellis Reserves Men's started their game against Napier Tech with a successful attacking play to make the first quarter 1-0 to Central. The second quarter saw Napier Tech score a goal from a penalty corner and a second from a penalty stroke. With goalie Ross Fraser kept on his toes (literally), he saved some incredible shots, keeping CHB in with a chance.

Along with his busy backs, Brock Cumming and Sam Wilson, Ross shut down a couple of attacking PCs and Central's forwards were able to counter attack and make two more goals happen in the second half.

The NZ Trellis Men's Reserves were pleased with a strong game on home ground and have started the new round with a win up their sleeve. Player of the day went to Toby Jowsey who also scored 2/3 goals, and a third goal was scored by Brock Griffiths.

The squad has a well deserved weekend off hockey this week due to Queen's Birthday. However the under 18 Hawke's Bay representatives travel to Palmerston North for the weekend to represent our region in a mini tournament.