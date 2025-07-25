Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

New Plymouth racing success for Dannevirke couple: John Jenkins

Hawkes Bay Today
9 mins to read

Woodville trainer Shane Brown (centre) talks to successful Dannevirke owners Jim Small and Lyn Anstis after Shelbyrock’n’s win in a $40,000 Rating 75 race at New Plymouth last Saturday.

Woodville trainer Shane Brown (centre) talks to successful Dannevirke owners Jim Small and Lyn Anstis after Shelbyrock’n’s win in a $40,000 Rating 75 race at New Plymouth last Saturday.

Opinion

John Jenkins is a long-time racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay.

A long road trip from Tararua to New Plymouth and then another lengthy wait until the last race proved worthwhile for Dannevirke couple Jim Small and Lyn Anstis when Shelbyrock’n romped to a 15-1/2 length win in a $50,000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save