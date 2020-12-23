New owners of Herbertville Inn embrace family lifestyle

Ian Smith and Michelle Rampling and their daughter Cody have settled well in their new venture as owners of the Herbertville Inn.

Taking over the Herbertville Inn at the end of April during Covid alert level 3 was not something Ian Smith and Michelle Rampling would have envisaged happening when they began negotiations to buy the pub.

Michelle was proactive in looking for the right property, had seen the hotel advertised for sale and the couple were interested in the lifestyle owning it would offer.

"We were living in Wellington and we wanted somewhere that was close to family living there and somewhere that was quiet and rural," Michelle said.

"We started negotiations early in February and of course had no idea what was ahead. When Covid hit and the country went into lockdown we didn't know what would happen but we thought 'we've got to go ahead with this' and took the plunge."

Michelle has been a chef for about 15 years, working everywhere from cafes to hospital, aged care, Spark Stadium and restaurant functions, so she felt it was time for a change.

"I did a lot of chef temping in different areas of hospitality and I decided I wanted to work for myself.

"Owning a hospitality business is not for everyone, you've really got to love the industry."

For a time the couple ran a food truck selling burgers and wraps in Raglan and Wellington.

"We worked at school fairs and concerts, it just depended where we wanted to be," Ian said.

When Michelle and Ian officially took over the hotel it was a low-key start.

Initially they were only able to sell food so held off applying for their liquor licences until the lockdown changed to level 2.

During winter the hotel was closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but heading into the busy holiday season it's open every day.

Ian and Michelle say they want to be self-sustainable and grow their own vegetables.

Ian said one of the pub's attractions was a hydroponics set-up established by the hotel's previous owners.

"I'm very keen to get that going," Ian said.

This sustainability carries over into the kitchen, where they make their own pizza dough and bread.

"We like to make our own things, but we do have to be realistic," Michelle says.

Daughter Cody has settled in well and even though the trip to Weber School was a 40-minute journey she had enjoyed her first six months there.

For Michelle, it's all about living by the sea.

"I love the beach and the lifestyle that offers. The seal colony here was a real surprise.

"Herbertville is a great place for families and we want to create that family environment here within the hotel," Michelle said.

The couple say they have been well supported by the community and even receive vegetables grown in the camping ground garden.

The hotel provides meals, and Michelle said they are also available to cater for functions.

"I love catering for groups as you can be more flexible with what you can do.

"For me, it's all about the food."

The hotel has six bedrooms and can accommodate 13 people.

"We hope to be able to attract groups such as cyclists and horse trekkers out here for meals or to stay. A local wildlife photographer is available to give talks about Herbertville's wildlife.

"We recently had a tour group visit from the South Island and we enjoyed hosting them."

Ian and Michelle are looking forward to the holiday season, which brings a lot of people out to the beach and the camping ground, particularly around New Year.