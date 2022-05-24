Nicola Fryer, still in the process of getting set up, hopes to open the Dannevirke Community Op Shop next week. Photo / Leanne Warr

Nicola Fryer, still in the process of getting set up, hopes to open the Dannevirke Community Op Shop next week. Photo / Leanne Warr

Nicola Fryer is hoping her newly-established Op Shop in Dannevirke will encourage people to find ways to reduce waste.

Dannevirke Community Op Shop is set to open early next week, all going well.

While she has a shop in Central Hawke's Bay, Fryer decided to branch out with the new shop in Dannevirke to help take some of the pressure off other local charity shops overwhelmed with items they can't use - clothing in particular.

She said the idea behind the clothing was to take in anything that could be repurposed, either by being cut up so that the fabric could be re-used or taking an outdated style and giving it a whole new look.

"It's finding other avenues for clothing."

Fryer said she had a project in Central Hawke's Bay where people would cut up clothing for the fabric to be turned into other items, such as blankets, and hoped to do something similar in Dannevirke.

"We want to find people who can repurpose things."

Fryer would take in donations of anything from clothing and furniture to bric-a-brac, with the idea of encouraging zero waste and stopping things going to landfill that could otherwise be given a new lease on life.

Most of the items to be sold in the shop in High Street would be reasonably priced to help provide people with basic necessities.

"The lower the price, the quicker things move," she said.

That also meant there was bound to be something different every week.

The shop would also share items with its sister shop in Central Hawke's Bay, so if there was something in either shop that a customer wanted, it could be sent.

As a newcomer to Dannevirke, she was looking forward to getting to know the town and its people.

"Every town has its individuality."

Fryer's philosophy was "people first", and she hoped to make enough to be able to pay the overheads with the proceeds going back to the community.

She was in the process of setting up a charitable trust, which she hoped to call Community Matters.

She said the money available from the trust would be dispersed locally, although people would have to apply.

Funds would go to smaller groups, or for small projects, such as schools, or clubs needing help, rather than big community organisations, she said.

In the meantime, Fryer is looking for volunteers to help in the shop as well as donations.

She said the plan was to open the shop Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

She can be contacted via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Dannevirke-Community-Op-Shop-101825159214950.