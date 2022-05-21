New one-stop website for Hawke's Bay community groups seeking funding information

L-R Ryan Hambleton, Amy Bowkett and Kevin Carter said "the new website will make it easier to access funding opportunities in the region." Photo Supplied

The region's councils have launched a new website to help groups seeking financial support find and access potential funding in the region.

The brainchild of the Hawke's Bay Funders Forum, the website outlines the different available funding opportunities in the region and gives tips on applying for funding.

Hawke's Bay Funders Forum was established in 2007 with members comprised of the four Hawke's Bay councils, local charitable trusts, sporting bodies, central government agencies and gaming trusts.

The Funders Forum was created to strengthen coordination in the sector and provide better access to funding.

Forum chair and Hastings District Council community grants and partnership advisor Kevin Carter explained the website was the latest initiative to achieve this goal.

It means community groups now have an easy, quick tool to find what funds are available and the points of contact for the different organisations and agencies to start assessing what kind of funding their project might be able to attract, Carter said.

Sport Hawke's Bay general manager Ryan Hambleton explained most charities were supported by a dedicated and committed volunteer workforce.

And "as a collective, we wanted to support this workforce in making it as simple as possible for them to access funding and to allow them to do the great mahi they do in our communities," he said.

Hawke's Bay Foundation executive officer Amy Bowkett said that local charities accessing funding highlighted that the process was time-consuming and sometimes a maze to navigate.

"We want to make it as simple as possible for our local charities to keep doing the wonderful work they do in Hawke's Bay by consolidating all funding options into one accessible site that is free to use."

Another way Hawke's Bay Funders Forum tries to make things a lot simpler is by running events such as the HB Funding Roadshow.

The roadshows aim to connect community and not-for-profit groups and organisations directly with funders in Hawke's Bay to get information and advice about funding opportunities.

The roadshow will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre on Wednesday, June 8, from 7am to 9am.

People can register to attend through the website www.HBFunding.nz