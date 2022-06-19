Andrew Little at the Hawke's Bay district health board in March. On his current visit to Hawke's Bay he will meet for suicide prevention, senior health and nurse re-registration. Photo / NZME

Andrew Little at the Hawke's Bay district health board in March. On his current visit to Hawke's Bay he will meet for suicide prevention, senior health and nurse re-registration. Photo / NZME

A new Tihei Tākitimu Partnership Board has been appointed in Hawke's Bay in partnership with the new national Māori Health Authority as part of upcoming national health reforms.

The Pae Ora bill comes into force on July 1 and will abolish district health boards with elected members in favour of a new national health agency, Health New Zealand, and a Māori Health Authority.

Bayden Barber, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi chairman, said it was an important time for Māori health in Ngāti Kahungunu.

"It's the first time we've had a Māori Health Authority so the opportunities to shape how we fund and how we partner with our Māori health providers and Māori communities is really important yet exciting going forward".

A Ngāti Kahungunu statement said the health system reforms including the new board will enhance Māori rangatiratanga for Māori over hauora Māori and ensure greater influence throughout the entire health system.

"This is central to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and will help ensure everyone has the same access to good health outcomes. That includes strengthening mana motuhake for whānau – supporting them to take control of their own health and wellbeing," the statement said.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the iwi Māori partnership boards will have critical input into the local health plans that localities put together.

He said community health needs under the new system will be addressed through "localities", smaller geographic areas of which there will eventually be between 60 and 80 across the country.

He said localities would be decided by communities in partnership with iwi over the next two years and will draw together all of the health care providers within that smaller geographic area together.

"The idea is to work out the healthcare needs of this particular population."

The first nine are being trialled right now, among them Wairoa, which has struggled for the last couple of years with no permanent adult dental clinic.

Little said not much would change for Hawke's Bay residents going to the hospital after district health boards are abolished in July.

"Health staff, senior clinicians, nurses, they'll still be there doing their job in the same way."

Health New Zealand Chief Executive Margie Apa said services will continue exactly the same way after July 1 and people in Hawke's Bay should keep going to the places where they would usually get care.

"The Pae Ora legislation ensures that every staff member at Hawke's Bay and every other DHB automatically has their employment moved to HNZ. Similarly, all the provider contracts are being moved by legislation to HNZ. This means we will have continuity of employment and health services from July 1.

"Over time, services will change as we move to a more consistent health system, but initially the aim is a very smooth transition."

Little believes the new system will allow for better input at a local level, which is particularly important for rural locals struggling with access to health services.

"They're not so huge that they become impossible to manage, but they're not so small that it takes a whole lot of effort to achieve not very much."

During his Hawke's Bay visit on Thursday Little met with organisers of a suicide prevention programme, seniors in a public meeting and a nurse looking to re-register and re-enter the workforce.