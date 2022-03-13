New look for Napier Courier

Brenda Vowden, Courier reporter, Napier. Photograph by Warren Buckland

New look reflects changes we're making

Dear reader, you'll have noticed a slight change to our front page which started last week. The new look is part of changes we'remaking across the NZME Community Publication Network to bring you a local newspaper that continues to be an informative and interesting read and helps us better support local businesses in reaching local readers. More people are reading community newspapers. It was recently announced our titles saw a 9 per cent growth in readership compared with the same period last year*. The newly formed Community Publication Network is made up of 16 local newspapers that all play a critical role in keeping Kiwis connected and in the know in their own communities by covering local issues, news, opportunities, achievements, heroes, events, businesses and more. The "H" in ourmasthead represents our role as part of New Zealand's Herald, the country's most powerful news brand. But don't worry, we're still a local paper brought to you by proudly local people, telling local stories. Keep an eye out for more changes and improvements over the next fewmonths.In the meantime, this week we bring you your local news, views and community notices from your town and your neighbourhood.

