New home for Hastings business bbi Wood Products

In February local Hastings business bbi Wood Products, expanded into its new purpose-built warehouse. Photo / Supplied

Hastings business bbi Wood Products has outgrown its old premises and has expanded into a new purpose-built warehouse, where it says it has more room for stock and more opportunities to work more substantially.

The week before Cyclone Gabrielle hit Hawke’s Bay, Hastings business bbi Wood Products held an opening party for its new distribution centre down Poporo Way, Hastings.

Based in the upcoming industrial hub at Irongate Rd, bbi says its new home is the largest clear-span engineered timber structure in the southern hemisphere and will house the business’ 32 warehouses and office staff.

Not only does the large building offer more room for imported plywood stock and decking, the new offices are also a showcase of higher-end products with the walls and high ceilings lined with birch, making the office a light and relaxing open-plan space, bbi says.

Many from the local community came out to celebrate the opening of bbi Wood Products’ new building. Photo / Supplied

A bbi spokesperson said the new building had given them “the ability to set up a treated timber team who work closely with the Tumu kiln next door as well as meeting the demand of customers by ensuring a much quicker turnaround on processed orders and better access for transport companies to get the product out.”

At last month’s opening event, a blessing was given by Charles Ropitini from the local marae, followed by speeches by director Rowe McGregor, director Brendan O’Sullivan and Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash before the traditional ribbon cutting was replaced by a song from Ngahiwi Tomoana.

The guests enjoyed drinks, canapes and music from Scott Towers of Fat Freddy’s Drop before those out for a big night were bussed to Giant Brewery in Havelock North to continue on with the celebrations.

With the assistance of funding from Kanoa, bbi will shortly start construction work on a smaller replica building on the land behind the distribution centre, and that building will house the bbi and Tumu youth training and development programme called Building Futures.

The next bbi building will also be used as a jobs and skills hub to help boost the current need for skilled tradesmen in the area.