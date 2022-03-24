The newly elected Hastings Youth Council.

Sixteen young people have been selected to represent Hastings' younger residents on this year's Hastings Youth Council.

The youth council means a rangatahi voice is heard in Hastings District Council discussions.

Wanting to have young people's voices heard was a common theme among those who applied for and were selected to be new or returning youth councillors.

Sixteen-year-old Karamu High School student Lena Ormsby has been selected as the youth council's new chair.

Lena said she applied to join to be a voice for those who aren't often heard.

"I also wanted to be able to understand different youth perspectives to help achieve a better future for our community," she said.

Jorja Earley, a 17-year-old from Hastings Girls' High School, was excited about the opportunity to build a connection between young people and the council.

"I think many young people don't fully understand what the council is and does.

"Youth need to understand who runs the place, where we live and why they choose to make decisions," Jorja said.

Hastings Girls' High School student, 17-year-old Aashmeen Jalaf said she was keen to address some of the key issues that affect youth in Hastings, including mental health and climate change.

"As a 2022 youth councillor I am looking forward to getting to know more of our youth community through some fun community events and activities throughout the year."

Hastings councillor Wendy Schollum said she is excited to work alongside and mentor the youth council again in 2022.

"The youth council has gone from strength to strength over the past three years. From being a purely events-focused body, the Hastings Youth Council is now actively participating in council policy-making."

The youth council provides a perspective on council subcommittees, making formal submissions on behalf of Hastings' rangatahi during council consultation or conveying their views in the media.

"This is a proactive group passionately advocating for youth interests," said Schollum.

The 2022 youth council is a mix of returning and new youth councillors.

"It demonstrates excellent succession planning and ensures no momentum is lost as past youth councillors move on and energetic new young people take their place," Schollum said.

"The Hastings Youth Council is an asset to decision-making across the organisation."