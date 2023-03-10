The proposed new look for the Ashley Clinton Makaretu Hall.

Work is under way to refurbish the 25-year-old Ashley Clinton Makaretu Hall after more than $100,000 was raised by the community.

Hall committee chairman Richard Jeffery says the Ashley Clinton Makaretu Hall Society is pleased the project is all go. He says the hall is a real hub of the community, being used for more than 200 days of the year.

“It’s used by the whole community - we’ve got something going every week. It’s used by the school, small bore rifle shooting, playgroup, for 21sts, weddings, the small concert series, gymnastics and darts. It’s well utilised.”

Richard says the external cladding, including flashings, were deemed faulty around four or five years ago.

“We formed a new committee two years ago and decided the work needed to be done. It’s been a bit of a leaker.”

Refurbishment of the Ashley Clinton Makaretu Hall is under way.

The whole community spent the next 18 months raising funds, including $15,000 from a quiz night. Richard says the committee wants to thank sponsors Lotteries Community Facilities, Due Drop Foundation, Eastern & Central Community Trust and the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council. Tenders were received and a contract was awarded to Bill Cook from Beyond Handy Ltd, who has already started work.

“He is aiming to finish before the end of August, subject to weather.”

The front of the hall will have new Coloursteel cladding fixed in place, all guttering replaced, drainage improvements, correct flashings installed, remaining cladding repaired and/or replaced and a new paint job.

“This will ensure the hall is watertight and something we can all remain to be proud of. We thank everyone for their support and co-operation.”

Richard says they look forward to holding a celebration when the work is completed.

“We’re quite good at celebrating - maybe a family afternoon picnic. Any excuse.”