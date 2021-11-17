New floor for Dannevirke dog pound

Tararua District Council has tips to help you keep your dog from pulling a Houdini. Photo / NZME

Tararua District Council is asking for help with getting impounded dogs back to their owners while the pound undergoes maintenance.

The floor is being resurfaced to prevent animal disease.

Council staff want people to make sure their dogs have their registration tags and that microchip details are up to date.

If a dog has been known to escape the property, council staff suggest finding out how they're getting out and why, so that the behaviour can be curbed.

They have a few tips to keep the dog home, such as keeping them active and stimulated.

Going for a walk or run is always helpful, as is engaging in play.

Council suggests owners check their property boundaries are secure and fix any gaps or broken fences.

They also suggest neutering to prevent the dog going out in search of a mate.

Owners can also train their dogs to have a reliable recall.

If you suspect your dog has been picked up by the Animal Control Team, check the website https://www.tararuadc.govt.nz/services/projects/current-projects/dannevirke-dog-pound-reflooring or contact the customer service team on 063744080 or 063760110.

More tips are available through the SPCA. https://www.spca.nz/advice-and-welfare/article/what-to-do-if-your-pet-goes-missing?cat=what-to-do-when&subcat=