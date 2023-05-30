New Hawke’s Bay disability centre Pudney Hub for under 5′s receives recognition for its critical role in filling the support gap. Photo / Supplied

Amidst cyclone recovery, many families in Hawke’s Bay can find solace in the opening of the Pudney Hub, a new disability centre for kids under 5.

Pudney Hub owners say the centre is a much-needed resource for parents to access vital support services specifically for their young children with disabilities or additional needs.

This centre aims to provide education and support, including speech-language and occupational therapy, to those aged 5 and under, equips caregivers with the necessary tools to help them realise the potential of their tamariki and provides them with a support network of other caregivers with similar experiences.

Pudney Hub works closely with hospitals, daycare centres and other community organisations that the children engage with to ensure seamless coordination of care and support.

Executive director Glenn Bond said families faced many challenges before the Pudney Hub opened.

“It’s a difficult road for many of our whānau when their child isn’t meeting developmental milestones. There’s limited support available for those under school age here in the regions.

“There have been a lot of tears in these first few weeks, as we understand what a profound impact the centre has had on the local community.”

Since its soft opening five weeks ago, the Pudney Hub has already welcomed 12 families and received an overwhelming response from parents so far.

“The support we get is always above and beyond,” one parent said. “My child has settled in really well and it’s nice to see him being comfortable and confident from the first day.”

Arlo, who has autism spectrum disorder, has been attending the centre for a weekly morning or afternoon session with his mother Lily.

Together they engage in activities centred around themes like Under the Sea. These sessions incorporate words, pictures, signs, and access to various learning resources alongside educators addressing the specific needs of the children who attend.

“It’s such a lovely space and so many fun things to play with. But it’s also a really comforting and welcoming space. We feel really supported in Arlo’s development, which is so good,” Lily said.



