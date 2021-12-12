New DHS Dux Anne Barrow keeps up family tradition

Head prefects and Di Carter.

At the annual Dannevirke High School prizegiving on Wednesday afternoon, Anne Barrow was awarded the Geoffrey M Wright Memorial Cup for Dux Litterarum of the school for 2021.

In doing so she is maintaining the tradition of the Barrow family - Anne's sisters Monique and Trudy have also been its dux.

Parents Diane and Vaughan are hugely proud although disappointed they could only watch the ceremony livestreamed due to Covid protocols. Nevertheless, the award is massive for the family, Diane saying it is a tribute to how hard Anne works.

She says living on a farm and being a member of a large family teaches a good work ethic, responsibility and resilience.

Anne Barrow - Dux for Dannevirke High School 2021.

Anne says she has enjoyed her years at Dannevirke High School participating in its variety of opportunities like representing the school in the Agri-kids and Teen-Ag, parts of the Young Farmer Contest at national finals.

Anne plans to take a gap year in 2022 going to Sydney to work for her aunt in hospitality.

She is unsure what she will do at university, possibly accounting, and thinks the offer of a $5000 scholarship by Otago University is tempting. In the meantime, she has sister Ruth's wedding to look forward to later in the month.

The Barrow family has probably not finished with the dux tradition, there are three sets of twins still to come!

■ Year Thirteen Awards:

Sophie Ash - Honours Award for 2nd Place in Level 3 Tourism. Hunter August - Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Agriculture/Horticulture, Godrey Hurst Prize for Level 3 Agriculture/Horticulture. Charlotte Bakes - Honours Award for 1st Place Level 3 Visual Arts, Honours Award for 2nd Place Level 3 English, Janene Weber Memorial Cup for Level 3 Visual Arts, Property Brokers Prize for Level 3 Visual Arts. Anne Barrow - Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 English, Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Mathematics with Statistics, Honours Award for 2nd Place in Level 3 Chemistry, Honours Award for1st Place in Level 3 Speech, Thomsen Cup for Level 3 English, National Bank Cup for Level 3 Mathematics with Statistics, Dvke Rotary Speech Prize for Level 3 Speech. Natasha Bradbury - Honours Award for 2nd Place in Level 3 Biology. Madison Browne - Honours Award for 2nd Place in Level 3 Health, Honours Award for 2nd Place in Level 3 History, Honours Award for 2nd Equal Place in Level 3 Home Economics. Renee Cammock - Honours Award for 2nd Equal Place in Level 3 Home Economics. Isaac Carberry - Honours Award for 2nd Place in Level 3 Performing Arts - Music. Riley Flanagan - Honours Award for 2nd Place in Level 3 Carpentry. Xander Geertson - Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Physics, Honours Award for 2nd Place and Digital Technologies, JS Cusack Cup for Level 3 Physics. Kasey Hape - Honours Award for 1st Place for Level 3 Performing Arts - Music, Māori Culture Trophy for contribution or improvement in the area. Jet Jeffery - Honours Award for 2nd Place in Level 3 Agriculture/Horticulture, Perpetual Cup for Agriculture. Tylar Johnston - Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Health, Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 History, Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Tourism, Scanpower Prize for Level 3 Health, Scanpower Prize for Level 3 History. Jonty Lean - Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Carpentry, Dvke Mitre 10 Prize for Level 3 Carpentry. Stella Leong - Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Biology, Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Chemistry, Honours Award for 2nd Place in Level 3 Mathematics with Calculus, Honours Award for 2nd Place in Level 3 Physics, Kevin Hoar Cup for Excellence in Level 3 Practical Biology, D.H.S. Science Dept Prize for Level 3 Chemistry and Physics. Chianne Lyford-Shields - Honours Award for 2nd Place Equal in Level 3 Sport Science. Caleb McCutcheon - Sandbrook Family Prize for Perseverance and Promise in Biology, Mitre 10 Dvke Prize for the Derek Stratford Cup. Georgia McNicol - Honours Award for 2nd Place in Level 3 Geography. Hinerangi Nikora - Honours Award for 2nd Place Equal in Level 3 Sport Science. Finn Panchaud - Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Managing Personal Finance, D.H.S. Mathematics Dept Prize for Level 3 Managing Personal Finance. James Pangnem - Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Digital Technologies, Honours Award for 2nd Place in Mathematics with Statistics, StanCo Communications Prize for Level 3 Digital Technologies. Walter Sandbrook - Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Geography, Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 2 Sport Science, Norman Paulsen Prize for Level 3 Geography, Activate Gym Prize for Level 3 Sport Science, Hilary Commission Cup for Level 3 Sport Science. Breanna Senior - Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Home Economics, New World Dannevirke Prize for Level 3 Home Economics. Samuel Smith - Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Engineering, Metalform Prize for Level 3 Engineering. Tobie Todd - Honours Award for 2nd Place in Level 3 Managing Personal Finance. Chiane Tukaki - Honours Award for 1st Place in Level 3 Māori, Te Reo O Matariki (The Voice of the Stars) trophy for Top Senior Māori Student, Paewai-Mullins Prize for Top Senior Māori Student. Moko Walters - Honours Award for 2nd Place in Level 3 Engineering.

■ Service Awards (Year 13 Students):

Hinerangi Nikora - Head Girl 2021. Will Smyth - Head Boy 2021. Renee Cammock - Deputy Head Girl 2021. Jet Jeffery - Deputy Head Boy 2021.

■ Principal Award for Prefects:

Hunter August, Riley Flanagan, Aleksis Hancock, Rebekah Irwin, Tylar Johnston, Samuel Smith, Bryce Spain.

■ Principal Award for House Captains:

Cameron Walker – Grant. Chiane Tukaki – MacDonald. Zoe Shuker – Paulsen. Sophie Meek - Simmers. Sophie Meek - House Captain of the Year 2021 and the Murdoch Cup.

■ 2021 Sports awards:

R. J. MacDonald Interhouse Cup (Results: Paulsen 16; MacDonald 21; Grant 28; Simmers 30) - Simmers. Sports Manawatu Prize for DHS Sportsman of the Year 2021 - Connor Anderson. Williams and Kettle Trophy and Sports Manawatu Prize for Dannevirke High School Sportsperson of the Year 2021 - Connor Anderson.

■ 2021 Scholarships:

UCOL Accomplishment Award ($500) - Tess Roper. Elise Stevens Memorial Scholarship 2020 ($500 presented by the DHS Board of Trustees to assist with cost involved in Tuition fees) - Chianne Lyford-Shields. Ellison Family Leaving Scholarship ($5000) - Hunter August. Ellison Family Future Opportunities Scholarship ($5000) Hinerangi Nikora. Dannevirke Pharmacy Scholarship – Top Science Student ($1000) Xander Geertson. The Ko e Tangata Scholarship for study. The recipient of the scholarship is awarded to a student who shows academic readiness and strong community spirit ($5000) - Hunter August. University of Otago Scholarship - UC International First Year Scholarship (NZ School-Leaver) ($15,000) - Stella Leong.

■ Outstanding achievement awards 2021:

Dvke Theatre Company Trophy and Prize, for Outstanding Contribution To the Performing Arts - Max Te Huki. DHS PTA Prize for Academic, Sporting and Cultural Contribution to the school in Year 12 - Sophie Meek. Derek Stratford Memorial Cup and DHS Prize for Excellence in Character, Scholarship and Athletics (for Year 13 Boy) - Caleb McCutcheon. S.D. Atkinson Cup and Resonant Consulting Prize for Outstanding Service to the School - Hinerangi Nikora. Exemplar Cup and DHS Prize for 2021 - Hunter August. Honours Award and Dannevirke High School Parent & Teacher Assn Prize for 2nd Place in Year 12 - Christopher Kendall-Goggin. MCI & Associates Prize for 1st Place in Year 12 and the Carol Mollison Cup for Academic Excellence in Year 12 2021 - Sophie Southgate.

■ Proxime Accessit and Dux Litterarum 2021:

Robert Kendrick Memorial Prize Proxime Accessit 2021 for 2nd Place Year 13 - Stella Leong. MCI & Associates Prize for 1st Place in Year 13 and Geoffrey M. Wright Memorial Cup for Dux Litterarum of the School 2021 - Anne Barrow. If the Dux chooses to go to the University of Otago, there is a $5000 scholarship.