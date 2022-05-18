Doug Tait, new CE of CHB District Council, with his wife Sarah and their three children.

Doug Tate has been the quiet, suited figure behind the scenes of many of Central Hawke's Bay District Council's recent major projects. Now, as the council's new CE he's stepping into the spotlight. So who is our new CHB District Council CE?

Where were you brought up and how long have you lived in CHB?

Levin was where I was brought up and where Mum and Dad still are. Central Hawke's Bay has been home since early 2018, and is the place our children know as home, with two of them being born here.

What inspired you to move here?

We'd always wanted to make a move to Hawke's Bay, and when the opportunity came up to join a council that was already doing great things in late 2017 it was too good an opportunity to miss out on. As a visitor to Hawke's Bay, the vista as you come around onto the Takapau Plains by Rakautatahi Marae, always gave a great sense of relief that you were in Hawke's Bay, as the sky opened up, temperatures increased and you could see the rolling hills in the distance. I now get that same feeling knowing its home.

Why did you choose to apply for the CE role?

We've started some really great work delivering the step change our community needed, but we've still got more work to do – and I really want to see the vision our community deserves delivered on. For our young family, we are also really settled here and the role provides me with the personal opportunity to grow, while also providing security for the family – at least for the next five years of my contract!

What do you believe you will bring to this role?

I'd like to think I bring the ability to continue the mana and momentum that's been built over the last six years, as well as the practical experience and approach to continue to focus on improving the value for the community we serve.

You have a long career in local government - when did you realise it was the path you wanted to take?

It was really the passion and appreciation of doing good things for your community that I saw from the mayor and councillors of the time in Levin, that we knew through sport and school. That got me interested. I'm incredibly grateful to have fallen into the sector. It's a rewarding area though that exposes you to such a huge range of services and activities.

What's the project you are most proud of your involvement in, over your time with CHBDC so far?

Nga Ara Tipuna ki Tamatea – it has been a truly special project to be part of.

We're used to seeing you in executive mode - what do you to unwind?

I really enjoy doing something that's the opposite to the work week and practical - so usually outside digging, building or out on the rivers with the kids – just anything that's not inside.

What are you reading right now?

I'm just finished a book from my dad called the Boys in the Boat, based on the 1936 Olympics. It's being turning it into a movie, which if its anything like the book, should be good.

When you reach for the TV remote - what are you most likely to watch?

When I get the chance, it would usually be a Netflix documentary or Goldrush which is my latest go to.

CHB has some great outdoor spots: Which is your favourite?

Pōrangahau Beach is a favourite (especially when combined with fish and chips from the Pirimart).

Have you made the trek to Sunrise Hut?

No – however, it's on the list of must dos.

Have you clambered through the Lindsay Rd tunnel?

Enough to know to give your back a stretch before it gets really low at the end.

Winter sport has started: Are you a player or a spectator, and which sport is your favourite?

A spectator now, both my boys are on the ripper rugby fields as of last weekend. I rowed for a long time and still really enjoy it when I get the opportunity.

Does your new role come with a new office? If so... what's the first personal thing you have added to your decor?

A family photo.

What are you most looking forward to as CE of the Central Hawke's Bay District Council?

Continuing to see the positive things and the value of Central Hawke's Bay being recognised - from the refurbishment of the old Tavistock Hotel to people out enjoying great assets like the Tukituki Trails.