After 27 years at its previous depot on Peel St, Waipukurau, Central Hawke's Bay's dedicated electricity lines business Centralines has opened the doors of its new depot in Coughlan Rd, Waipukurau.

The purpose-built depot was in planning for more than five years and has been built in response to sustained growth within the business and wider district.

The depot will house close to 50 employees, with room to expand further.

Employment at Centralines has increased by 50 per cent in the past five years, with the largely local team growing to meet new and sustained demand, as unprecedented growth of 2.1 per cent annually since 2013 means the Central Hawke's Bay population has reached an all-time high of more than 15,000 residents.

Centralines is one of 29 distribution companies in New Zealand and is owned by the CHB Consumers Power Trust on behalf of power consumers in

Central Hawke's Bay. The Centralines network has more than $61.7 million worth of assets, is 1948km in length, and supplies about 9000 connection points.

General manager of Centralines, Jason Larkin, says Centralines plays an important role

in supporting the social and economic development of the Central Hawke's Bay community.

"We know that our people need to be equipped with the skills to face the challenges and

opportunities that a new energy future will bring in a growing Central Hawke's Bay.

"It is our priority to strengthen and future-proof the network, and to employ and develop a great team of people who are supported with career development and training.

"The fantastic new Centralines depot was designed by Citrus Studio Architects, incorporating planning input and ideas from our team. It will enable our business to continue to play a central role in the development of our community as it grows, while supporting our people," Larkin says.

Central to the design of the depot's foyer are carvings and installation linked to Ngā

Ara Tipuna that represent the Centralines story - past, present and future.

These were developed by master carver Conrad Nepe Apatu, working with Locales Limited, and consist of four 3.5m tall toko and one 4.9m long pare, which have been built upon four key themes identified by Centralines staff: whānau, teamwork, skill, and relationship with the community.

Each panel is named to reflect the part of the Centralines story it represents, and these

names have been given to the five multipurpose rooms, weaving the story into the fabric of the building.

The building has been constructed by Gemco to a seismic rating suitable for emergency services and includes a solar array producing renewable energy, reducing Centralines' carbon footprint with surplus energy flowing back into the network.

Unison, the lines company for Hastings, Napier, Taupō and Rotorua, which provides

management services to Centralines, oversaw the design and fit-out of the building data

network, which has been designed with security and resilience in mind to ensure Centralines can operate its electricity network under all circumstances.

"Our community, customers and people are at the core of everything we do," says Ian

Walker, chairman of the Centralines Board.

"We look forward to many years in the new Centralines depot, growing and developing our diverse workforce in order to support our Central Hawke's Bay community."