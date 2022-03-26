New award to recognise emerging Bay athletes

Rachael Knight who over the years has sponsored athletes like New Zealand 200-metre champion Georgia Hulls, pictured on the left, has sponsored a new award . Photo / Ian Cooper

Local sports enthusiast and philanthropist Rachael Knight has sponsored a new award to recognise emerging Hawke's Bay athletes and give their careers a boost.

The Rachael Knight Emerging Young Athlete Award will be launched at Sport Hawke's Bay's Annual Awards on October 29.

Prize money for the award comes from a designated fund through Hawke's Bay Foundation, a charitable trust that receives donations from locals to invest back into the community where help is needed.

Knight, who has participated in a wide variety of sport including equestrian, tennis, swimming, skiing, golf and bowls, now wants to help other hard-working athletes achieve their dreams.

"Athletes work so hard in this country but there's no money in many sports unless they're winning gold medals, so countless athletes are competing on a shoestring," she said.

"I felt compelled to initiate a new award that recognises what young sportsmen and women are achieving is worthwhile, and that there are people out there supporting them along their journey."

Over the last six years Knight has been sponsoring local high-performance athletes like New Zealand 200-metre champion Georgia Hulls and para athlete Guy Harrison.

Sport Hawke's Bay general manager Ryan Hambleton said the Rachael Knight Emerging Young Athlete Award will allow the region to recognise its future champions.

He said Hawke's Bay has more secondary school aged students participating in sport than the national average and therefore a number of emerging and high performing athletes.

"This award will ensure we are celebrating not only our supreme athletes, but also those younger athletes that we can identify and assist in their journey to become an Olympic, Paralympic or World Champion, and hopefully one day win the supreme Hawke's Bay Sportsperson of the Year award," Hambleton added.

"Participating in physical activity at all levels comes with a cost so support from people like Rachael reduces barriers for people to get more physically active and in some cases excel on a national and international level."

Knight said investing in the future of Hawke's Bay through sport is incredibly fulfilling.

"It's easy to think about being charitable but not do anything about it, it takes a certain resolve to put the 'giving wheels' in motion," she said.

"Do it while you're alive so you can be involved and see the pleasure your generosity brings."