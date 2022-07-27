Being scam savvy is knowing what to look out for. Photo / NZME

Would you recognise a scam if you came across one?

This week is Netsafety Week, New Zealand's first online safety week, designed to start conversations around how to keep safe when online.

Tararua REAP has been inviting people to come in and talk about being scam-savvy.

Financial mentor Rozanne Jensen said there were different things people could do to check whether something was a scam.

For instance, an email that looked to be from a genuine company.

"They look exactly the same as the actual company or place they're coming from," Jensen said.

She advised people to look at the address of the sender and see if it looked a bit odd.

Another area where people needed to be more aware was pop-up ads for such things as cosmetics, which appeared to ask only for shipping costs.

Jensen said people would put their card number in, and as soon as the company had that information they had the right to take the money out on a subscription.

"A lot of times you can actually sign up for a subscription unknowingly."

She said the best thing to do was check the terms and conditions before signing up, as once payments started coming out it was hard to stop it as the companies were often very difficult to contact.

There were other scams where people would ring up pretending to be different companies, such as Microsoft, or internet providers.

"It's being aware of those ones that ring up and say 'we need to confirm this and confirm that'. Most organisations don't do that."

Jensen said people were also caught out by ads on social media where people would click through to buy whatever was being advertised.

"The best thing to do is take the company name then go through its normal website and not click on the link."

it's not just the elderly who can be caught out with scams. Anyone is vulnerable. Photo / NZME

Many organisations in New Zealand now post warnings on their websites of known scams, but people sometimes did get caught out.

"It's very scary," Jensen said.

"Everyone can get targeted."

Netsafety Week included a range of webinars that help people learn about being safe online.

Scams can be reported to Netsafe.org.nz, email spam at reportspam.co.nz and text spam can be forwarded to 7726.