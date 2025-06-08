Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

NBL: Hawks rammed in home game against the champions

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Teenage Hawks star Jackson Ball (right) tussles with Canterbury player Sean MacDonald in Saturday's NBL match in Taradale, won 110-78 by the Rams. Photo / Michelle Fey

Teenage Hawks star Jackson Ball (right) tussles with Canterbury player Sean MacDonald in Saturday's NBL match in Taradale, won 110-78 by the Rams. Photo / Michelle Fey

The Hawke’s Bay Hawks have their backs to the wall as they chase a men’s National Basketball League playoff after starting a four-match home run with a loss by 32 points to the defending champions on Saturday.

The Big Barrel Hawks shot their lowest score of the season in being

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today