Dan Grida (18) and Jackson Ball (16) headed the points on the home scoresheet, featuring eight of the 11 players who hit the boards.
It was a significant test before the squad lose Ball and Kahu Treacher to the Junior Tall Blacks away at their World Championships.
But the basket shots for the best of the bay were below 50%, compared with Canterbury high-scorers Taylor Britt (23pts) and Tohi Smith-Milner (19), and five others who also had 50+ ratios in the Canterbury singlets.
Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today and has 52 years of journalism experience, 42 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues and personalities.