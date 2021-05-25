Nature inspires Hawke's Bay artist Johanna Baty's love of photography

Artist Johanna Baty from Hawke's Bay with one of her photographs from her first floral art collection, Maria-Magdalene. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay artist Johanna Baty has released her first floral art collection, Maria-Magdalene. The natural light photographer says she was inspired by bright playful colour, capturing the natural beauty and colours made in nature. Linda Hall asked her some questions.

Do you remember what the first photo you ever took was?

Great question! I don't actually, I believe this is because photography became a love of mine from a young age. I remember the first photograph I got developed from a roll of film. It was two birds flying across a pond at sunset, I loved it but it was out of focus. I still kept it.

What sparked your love of photography?

I would have to say nature, and it still ignites me today. The tranquillity of nature and wanting to capture that feeling and visual was the spark. Even today, whether I am out for a walk or around beautiful nature my brain is constantly thinking, "This would be a neat image." Unfortunately, my gear is too heavy to carry everywhere so I just soak up the moment. Even today nature photography is a big passion for me.

How long have you been taking professional photos?

Professional photography for three years now, that is when I started my business, what a ride! I am a registered nurse and decided to study for my diploma while working, it's incredible what you can do if it's meant to be. For many years before studying, I was self-taught, learning from anything, mostly by just picking up my camera. I have met so many absolutely beautiful families, had many cuddles with precious babies, absolutely adore capturing meaningful images and connecting with people, I feel very blessed.

How has your work evolved since you began?

I feel like my photography has been left open. I have opened myself up along the way to try all different types of photography. Family, newborn, business, nature, floral, weddings. Over the years my heart has fallen with family and newborn photography and nature.

Your floral collection Maria-Magdalene is stunning. Did you arrange the flowers?

Thank you. I would have to agree I am in love with the collection. I have been asked this a number of times and the answer is yes, absolutely. I was in flower heaven shooting for my Maria-Magdalene collection. I spent hours and hours listening to music arranging flowers and photographing and creating images that would spark joy in owner's lives. I believe the collection does just that. The collection means so much to me, named after my Oma and Yaya (grandmothers) and many individually named after the strong women in my life.



What's your favourite thing to photograph?

This is a hard one to answer but I would have to say flowers and newborns, and often I add flowers into my newborn sessions so it's a win-win!

And your least favourite?

I truly don't have a least favourite, I am content and inspired whenever I am behind my cameras.



Do you have any little quirks around your photography?

I don't know about little quirks, but like all photographers, I have my own style. This is what makes photography full of endless possibilities, every photographer has their own vision, style and personality and it complements and shines through their work. Everyone is drawn to different styles. I am very relaxed behind the camera, I love my sessions to be free and flow with that moment, capturing raw emotion and sparking raw emotion when families see their images is what I live for as a photographer.

Give us your top three photography tips?

Capture what sparks your soul.

You don't need the latest camera or gear, what you have is enough. Pick it up and get inspired.

You're going to make mistakes, just like every journey. Pick yourself up, try not to feel defeated, learn and try again. Every photographer has been there.