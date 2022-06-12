Volunteers Jenny Hendery (left) and Pam Christensen in Napier's Hastings St Trade Aid store.

Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu National Volunteer Week will be celebrated all over the motu next week, June 19-25, showcasing the collective contribution of all the volunteers who enrich Aotearoa New Zealand.

Trade Aid Napier is one such organisation which relies heavily on its volunteer workforce. At present they have 15, with a length of service ranging from six months to Sylvia Low who's been volunteering at the store for 45 years. There are also two school girls doing their Duke of Edinburgh Award and seven trustees overseeing the running of the store.

Jenny Hendery has been working at the Hastings St store since it was in its first location in lower Emerson St and is the second longest-serving volunteer, working on and off for almost 40 years.

"It was once or twice a month back then as we had more volunteers. It's been every Wednesday since moving to this store six years ago," Jenny says, who volunteers at St Andrews op shop in Westshore as well.

She was also a volunteer Rotary reader at Te Awa School for around seven years.

"I like being part of what oils the wheels of the community. In the past couple of years we've heard the phrase 'all of us' quite a lot. It really is about all of us."

Jenny says volunteering allows her to enjoy being part of the Trade Aid and wider community.

"It's such a lovely place to be a volunteer as we're surrounded by beautiful things which have been lovingly made. And there's usually an interesting conversation during the day."

Store manager Maureen Kennedy says they are always in need of more volunteers for the shop and trust members.

"We've lost a few volunteers due to illness. Volunteers are not paid because they're useless, it's because they're priceless."

■ For more information or to volunteer phone 8350877 or email tradeaid.org.nz.