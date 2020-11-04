National Kyokushin Karate title for Woodville's Eric Miller

Eric Miller (left) from Woodville fights his way to a national Kyokushin Karate 11-year-old age group title at Hastings on October 31.

Woodville's Eric Miller won a national title in the 11-year-old division at the Kyokushin Karate Nationals held at Hastings on October 31.

Kyokushin is the strongest form of karate, being full contact style.

After spending three years in the sport, Eric was placed second at the nationals last year. This year he perfected that record, winning his first two of three scheduled fights to take out the title.

He has graduated to green belt, black-tipped - which means his next belt will be a brown belt.

"He's gone well, he's a very good student," said Shihan (coach) Bob Fryer from Woodville. "He's a good role model for other students to follow and he helps others out. Eric will be a championship fighter to watch next year."

Fighting for the Tararua Kyokushin Karate Club, based in Woodville, Eric trains twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Woodville Old Folks' Hall. The club can see up to 30 people come along during the week.

Other dojo (club) members to do well at the nationals were Ross Butler from Makuri competing in kata (patterns) and Coral Smith as a blue belt was matched against more seasoned fighters.

Corban Greatbach didn't compete at the nationals due to an injury but may go for his Black Belt next year.

He has a good attitude and helps out in the club," said Bob.

There was excellent support for the team from 16 locals who went up to the Bay to show their encouragement.

Bob Fryer has been in Kyokushin Karate for 50 years, the last 39 as Shihan for Tararua Kyokushin Karate Club, which is thought to be a record for a club. In recognition of his service to the sport, the nationals will be held in Woodville at Easter next year at the Community Centre as Bob completes his 40th year.

Depending on the border situation, fighters could be coming to Woodville from Australia, from as far as North Auckland and some are expected from the South Island.

"It's a good sport, I enjoy it," said Bob. "It teaches self protection, self defence, confidence, positive attitude change, fitness, gymnastics and repetitions which develop a work ethic."