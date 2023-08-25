Hyrum Harris playing for the Hawks in an NBL match against Otago. Now he's at the basketball World Cup starting this weekend. Photo / Warren Buckland

Taylor Hawks NBL basketballers Jordan Ngatai and Hyrum Harris have survived the cut to make the New Zealand Tall Blacks 12 for the FIBA World Cup starting this weekend.

The line-up was chosen from 14 who had been on a pre-cup tour and the action starts almost immediately in the Philippines with the Kiwis’ opening match against the US on Sunday at 12.40am NZ Time.

The other pool matches are against Jordan on Monday at 8.45pm (NZT) and on Thursday at 12.40am (NZT) against Greece.

It’s first-year Hawk Ngatai’s second World Cup, but Harris’ first.