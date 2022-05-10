Caz and his big Staffie smile, and a well chewed treat.

Six furry finalists are strutting their stuff on a virtual 'dogwalk' as Napier searches for its 'next Dog Model'.

Caz, Molly, Stan, Ralph, Basil and Murphy are vying for the title, and the prestige of being the face of a 2022/23 Napier City Council Dog Registration campaign, encouraging dog owners to register their pets.

Tasty doggy treats and a photographic pet portrait pack are also part of the prize.

The six finalists were chosen from more than 300 entries.

Voting is via the NCC's Facebook page and closes on Friday.

NCC is also preparing a draft Dog Control Policy and Bylaw, which will be released publicly for consultation on May 25.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says dogs are a big part of the community 'but it's important that we manage where they go, and where it's not appropriate for them to be'.

"We want to make sure dogs can live a good life in Napier, while also ensuring our city is safe for everyone, including our precious wildlife."

The Dog Control Policy and Bylaw includes proposed changes to on-lead and off-lead spaces as well as additions to dog-prohibited and dog-exercise areas.

"My money is on Basil for the win. H's a rescue dog who's a bit of a scruff but has a twinkle in his eye," Mayor Wise says.

Full details of the changes proposed to the Dog Control Policy and Bylaw will be available by May 25 and submissions close at 5pm on Friday, June 24.

Model moments

''Murphy loves to get out and about in Napier for adventures.''

Murphy: Woof woof! I'm Murphy and I had a bit of a ruff start before I was kindly taken in as a foster dog by the Napier SPCA. I was adopted by my awesome new owner and I love cruising around Napier with him! At two and half years old I'm still a little shy and a bit wary of people, but I love living life to the fullest, especially now that I have a place to call my home. I love my Pak'n'Save duck toy and really love my daily walks at Park Island, where I get to meet and play with all my dog friends!

Ralph took some encouraging to stay still for a photo - he was having fun hooning around in the autumn leaves.

Ralph: Hi, I'm Ralph and I was welcomed into my family because my mum and dad were expecting a baby human. And there's nothing like adding a puppy to your life when there's a baby on the way. If you ask me, my mum was asking for trouble. Luckily for mum, I matured super quickly so I could help her raise my little sister. We enjoy our daily walks, she feeds me her favourite snacks and every once in a while I let her play with my one and only toy (even though she has about a gazillion of her own). I'm funny, I'm loyal and I don't take life too seriously - unless there are treats involved.

Stan the whippet loves doing 'zoomies', walking around Dolbel Reserve and lapping up the sun.

Stan: Woof! I'm Stan and I was born in Australia but moved with my family to New Zealand. I'm 80% couch potato, 20% super fast doggo! Although I'm almost seven I'm still really playful and have a passion for any toys that squeak! In fact, I possess the very rare skill of removing the squeaker from any toy. I recently became a big brother to a one-year-old human sister and have to share the limelight with her, but I've taken a liking to her and don't mind sharing my toys.

Molly is a pocket rocket papillon who loves doing agility with mum but also is very much a daddy's girl.

Molly: Yap! I'm Molly, and I'm a little shy but as you can see I make up for it in cuteness! I'm a real pocket rocket who loves to run at top speed! I'm currently working on my agility and love learning new dog tricks! I'm never too far away from my owners as I get to hang out with them at work! I have a soft spot for my Dad, with my most special gift yet being a mouse that I caught and hid under his pillow – love you, Dad.

Caz and his big Staffie smile, and a well chewed treat.

Caz: Bow-wow! I'm Caz, and if you couldn't already tell by my smile, I'm personality-plus! My family moved to New Zealand from South Africa, and there was no way they were leaving me or my brother behind, so we made the big trip over with them. I have lots of Staffie energy and enjoy burning it off by playing throws with my family. At the end of the day I'm a big softie with a lot of love to give. Cuddles in the mornings are my speciality.

Basil, who has 'one ear up and one ear down' was rescued from Latham Street and adopted from the NCC pound 10 years ago.

Basil: Woof! I'm Basil and I'm part guinea pig (my coat), part cat (my propensity to sleep many hours during the day) and a bit of dog (my "ferocious" barking at the naughty hoomans doing burnouts within a 5km radius). I had a ruff start in life and was picked up from the friendly NCC dog team where I waited to be claimed from the Napier pound. After a couple of weeks of waiting, my new family came to visit and they just had to have me. And who wouldn't? Just look at my face.