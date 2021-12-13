Napier's newest millionaire yet to claim big Lotto win

Andrew Spence and his staff have had yet another winner walk through their doors, who they hope will be returning for their prize soon too. Photo / Ian Cooper

A $1 million first division winning ticket sold in Napier has not been claimed.

The ticket was sold at Napier's Andrew Spence Pharmacy, which has sold $42 million in Lotto prizes.

Pharmacy owner Andrew Spence said the anticipation of waiting for someone to claim the ticket made it an exciting time for him and his staff.

"Every customer that comes in, you're looking at them and thinking 'Is this the one, do they know?'

"It'll be really exciting for anyone at the Lotto counter who is serving and checking tickets.

''It's just a great buzz for the team and adds a level of excitement, particularly for this time of year."

Spence said he doesn't know what makes his store so lucky.

"There are stores out there that perhaps sell more tickets than us, but we just seem to have a knack for getting the numbers in the right orders."

The prizes sold at the store have included a $12 million ticket, 12 first division winners, 70 second division winners and three Powerball winners.

A Lotto spokesperson said the prize had not been claimed as of Monday night.