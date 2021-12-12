Napier's new youth MP 'honoured' to be selected

Napier MP Stuart Nash shaking hands with Napier's new Youth MP Tom Little's. Nash said Tom stood out from a strong field of applicants. Photo / Supplied

Tom Little will be taking the opportunity to work on issues that matter to him alongside other young people as Napier's new youth MP for 2022.

The Year 11 student from Taradale High School has been selected by Napier MP Stuart Nash to represent the electorate for next year's Youth Parliament programme.

The event is held once every three years and runs for six months, from March 1 to August 31, with a two-day event taking place at Parliament at Wellington in July.

Tom has previously been a Napier youth councillor, board of trustees student representative and a youth representative on a DHB vaping committee and Napier City Council smoke-free policy review.

He said he feels "really honoured" to have been selected.

"Being Stuart's youth MP is a great opportunity to learn from an experienced MP and Cabinet minister, while also engaging with other young people and working on the issues I really care about," Tom said.

"My focus will be on vaping; better targeting mental health services towards youth; and environmental education, which I believe should be placed more into the curriculum."

Nash said Tom will make an outstanding representative for Napier at Youth Parliament.

"Tom is a young man who is dedicated to his community and to making a difference, and I'm really delighted to give him this opportunity," Nash said.