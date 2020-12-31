Napier's New Year's Eve in pictures

Napier's New Year's Eve at the Sound Shell event had a number of performances. Photo / Paul Taylor
Hawkes Bay Today
Hawke's Bay, like much of the country, was ready to say sayonara to 2020 and kia ora to the new year of 2021 this New Year's Eve. A public celebration at Napier's Sound Shell filled with performances and fireworks drew thousands ready to ring in the new year. Performances were by Izzy Lorch, The Tramps, Rezpect Dance Crew, and Naked Gun ft Margot Pierard & Anton Wuts. There was a family fireworks display at 9.45pm followed by a midnight fireworks display. Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor headed along to capture the festivities.