Napier's New Year's Eve in pictures

Napier's New Year's Eve at the Sound Shell event had a number of performances. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay, like much of the country, was ready to say sayonara to 2020 and kia ora to the new year of 2021 this New Year's Eve. A public celebration at Napier's Sound Shell filled with performances and fireworks drew thousands ready to ring in the new year. Performances were by Izzy Lorch, The Tramps, Rezpect Dance Crew, and Naked Gun ft Margot Pierard & Anton Wuts. There was a family fireworks display at 9.45pm followed by a midnight fireworks display. Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor headed along to capture the festivities.

Izzy Lorch was the opening act of the event at 7pm. Photo / Paul Taylor

Thousands of people attended the free community event held at the Sound Shell in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Lauren Marshall, of The Tramps, performing on New Year's Eve 2020. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Tramps played twice in the night at 7.35pm then again at 9.50pm. Photo / Paul Taylor

The crowd enjoys the New Year's Eve festivities. Photo / Paul Taylor