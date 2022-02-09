McLean Park amidst another dream going down the drain, the controversially cancellation of an NZ-Australia one-day match, with the stadium full, in 2017. Photo / NZME

The dream of an international cricket triple-header between the New Zealand Black Caps and greatest rival Australia at McLean Park has been short-lived, with the series now cancelled.

It would have been the teams' first matches together in Napier since the controversial cancellation of a one-day limited-overs match, with the stadium full, in February 2017.

In a decision announced just a fortnight ago, the matches had been reallocated to Hawke's Bay's home of major international and provincial cricket and rugby as part of a rearrangement of schedules amid the conditions of the red-light setting of the Government's Covid-19 Protection Framework.

But New Zealand Cricket has announced that with border-control relaxation delayed and no managed isolation available for the Australian team upon arrival in New Zealand, it had no option but to abandon the series.

When New Zealand Cricket announced its summer internationals schedule in November, McLean Park was allocated just the third match of the Twenty20 series, and two women's internationals between the White Ferns and India, which had been scheduled for this week but are now both being played in Christchurch.

But not all is lost, with NZ now reallocating a Black Caps T20 match on March 25 against The Netherlands to McLean Park, which is owned by Napier City Council.

Taking the bright side, council's events manager Kevin Murphy, who has been in discussions with New Zealand Cricket, said with the border situation it had been "very unlikely" that the trans-Tasman series was going to go ahead.

"It's just great that we've got one game," he said. "One game is better than no game."

It's a situation of anything's a bonus and it changes "every day," but he says it was never likely that any of the games would be played with anything other than small crowds.

Starting at 7.10pm it would be peak viewing time and still give Napier and the park great exposure, he says.

McLean Park has multiple gates and other potential entrances available for possibly several "bubbles" of up to 100 people, as was used for late-season Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby matches last year.

But the discussion is yet to be had with New Zealand Cricket about who would be allowed into the ground, although it seemed likely there would be no public ticket sales.

There are issues around separable toilet facilities and food and beverage service which will probably not be possible because of requirements for seated and table-served dining and drinking.

NZC chief executive David White said the move to call off the Australian men's tour this summer was inevitable .

"At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria," he said. "However, the advent of Omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border, and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series.

"It's disappointing - but we know it's the same for businesses and individuals and other sports, and we're grateful for the international schedule we have," he said.

The last international cricket at McLean Park was a Twenty20 double-header on March 30 last year, when the White Ferns beat Australia and the Black Caps beat Bangladesh.