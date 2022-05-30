Napier's annual plan hearing completed

Kirsten Wise, Mayor of Napier. Photo / NZME

The Napier City Council has finished its annual plan hearing with an expectation it will go ahead with its rate increase of 9.8 per cent when the decision is made at the end of June.

A year on from setting the 2021-2031 long-term plan, the council received just 47 submissions on its proposals for the next 12 months, and held its hearing on Monday.

Mayor Kirsten Wise told councillors at the end of the hearing: "I think we've reached a really good balance in terms of what we need to be doing over the coming year.

"We have, obviously, proposed a 9.8 per cent rates increase, and I think it would be foolhardy of us to have tried to continue with some of the low rates increases that we've had in the past," she said. "It's simply unsustainable when we need to invest in our facilities and infrastructure."

The draft plan attracted 47 submissions, including 18 on behalf of groups and organisations. The plan is due to be adopted by June 30.