The entrance of burgled Life Pharmacy, still awaiting a replacement door eight days after an early-morning raid in the Napier CBD. Photo / Doug Laing.

Two teenagers have been apprehended in relation to one of two early-morning front-entrance burglaries of shops in Napier’s Emerson St shopping centre.

Both targeting perfumes and deodorant, the burglaries were at specialist store Elaines on Emerson about 1.20am, on Saturday, April 5 and at Life Pharmacy about 2.40am on April 7.

Offenders using an allegedly stolen car in one of the raids smashed through glass at the front entrances and grabbed product from display shelves, including popular brands D’Or and Versace.

Police said two youths were charged in relation to the second burglary.