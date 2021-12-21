Napier worker suffers petrol burns at boat shop

An ambulance and helicopter both attended the scene.

A worker is recovering in hospital after suffering petrol burns in an incident at a Napier boat shop.

The person, understood to be a worker, was flown to Hutt Hospital following the incident at Firmans Marine about 4.50pm on Monday.

As at Tuesday afternoon, the patient was in a stable condition in hospital.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said they were making inquiries.

"WorkSafe has been notified of this incident and are making initial enquiries. These enquiries will determine our next steps," she said.

"We understand that a worker has suffered petrol burns."

A St John ambulance spokesman said they were called to Firmans Marine, on Prebensen Drive, on Monday afternoon.

"One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one helicopter responded," he said.

"One patient was airlifted to Hutt Hospital in a serious condition."

Police said they did not attend.