Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Napier Ukrainian fears for family back in homeland after Russia starts war

4 minutes to read
Napier florist Tanya Skyrme (right, holding the flag) with friends and fellow Ukrainians this week protesting Russia's war on Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

Napier florist Tanya Skyrme (right, holding the flag) with friends and fellow Ukrainians this week protesting Russia's war on Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

When Napier florist Tanya Skyrme called her family in Ukraine this week they were hiding in a basement waiting for the bomb sirens to stop blaring.

Skyrme grew up in Ukraine and has been in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.