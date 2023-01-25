Join the Napier Trade Aid team next week at Waitangi Reserve for a beach clean-up.

With holiday makers on the retreat and Waitangi Day celebrations behind them, Napier Trade Aid has chosen Wednesday, February 8 to pick up rubbish at Waitangi Reserve as part of a nationwide Trade Aid project.

“Having a clean-up at Waitangi reserve is our local attempt to be part of Trade Aid’s overall environmental strategy. Trade Aid is very committed to having good environmental standards, which includes constantly trying to improve packaging of its products to make them compostable and recyclable. Also, our partner enterprises overseas have strict environmental standards,” says Trade Aid Napier trust member Val Chittenden.

Napier Trade Aid has chosen Waitangi Reserve for this year's beach clean-up on Wednesday, February 8. Photo / Paul Taylor, Hawke's Bay Today

Vals says Waitangi Reserve was also chosen because its close by and most people are back from holidays by then. Members of the public are encouraged to join in the clean-up, which will be held from 11.30am.

“We decided on doing one hour minimum and we can see how that goes as a guide for next time. You can come for a minimum of one hour or stay for two if you want to.”

Val says people might want to bring good shoes, a hat, sunscreen, water and gloves, although the latter will be provided.

“We hope as many people can help out as possible, as then we can be more effective. Waitangi Reserve is such a beautiful and special place, it will be good to do our bit to keep it that way.”

Join a beach/waterways clean-up near you

Here are 12 simple ways we can all reduce our impact.

1. When shopping and out and about, take your own containers, use reusable bags and coffee cups. Provide your own containers for takeaway food.

2. Avoid single-use plastics.

3. Buy less, buy better. Only buy what you need and pay attention to labels. Think fair trade, organic, animal-friendly and local.

4. Switch to homemade cleaning products such as white vinegar, lemon juice, baking soda, essential oil and liquid castile soap. Simply mix these with water in a spray bottle and cut up squares from old clothes to use as cleaning rags.

5. Reduce your meat consumption; go plant-based one day a week or more.

6. Cook seasonally and at home. Minimise your food waste by shopping with a planned list and using your freezer for leftovers.

7. Start your own organic vege patch, choose bee-friendly plants, mow the lawn less and let biodiversity take hold of your garden.

8. Start your own compost system to include compostable packaging and teabags.

9. Choose slow fashion, including second-hand, and think about natural, durable fabrics. Mend what you have. Have fun swapping with your friends.

10. Drive less, move more. Use public transport, carpool, bike or walk. Combine errands into one trip. Add a car-free day to your week.

11. Be mindful of your water usage. Reduce your shower lengths, wash your clothes less and fix leaks as soon as possible.

12. Regularly service your products such as heat pumps so that they may be more efficient.

The Details:

What: Trade Aid beach clean-up.

When: Wednesday, February 8, 11.30am start.

Where: Waitangi Reserve, Awatoto.







