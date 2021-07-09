Napier Trade Aid offers plastic-free cuppa

Trade Aid Napier manager Maureen Kennedy checks out the new plant-based teabags with volunteer Patrick Curran.

Trade Aid Napier manager Maureen Kennedy checks out the new plant-based teabags with volunteer Patrick Curran.

In a world of sustainability, compostability and plastic-free products, Napier Trade Aid has adopted the latest trend and is now offering completely plant-based teabags.

Many tea bag brands in New Zealand incorporate a fine mesh of plastic (polypropylene) to strengthen and seal the bag. That is now a thing of the past for Trade Aid.

"Why have a cup of tea unless it's a 'good' cup of tea," says manager Maureen Kennedy.

"Apart from the good taste, when you've finished with it you can now throw the bag in the compost — you don't have to clog up anything."

The plant-based teabags are certified compostable in industrial composting systems and can be disposed of in home composts and worm farms. The new-look teabags are sealed with PLA (Polylactic acid), which is a corn-based bio plastic.

"This means they are also suitable for coeliacs as there is no wheat involved," Maureen says.

The Trade Aid teabags have no strings, staples or tags and will perform just the same as they always have. The packaging has also been completely refreshed, eliminating the plastic outer wrap from every box, plus adding a new variety of organic loose-leaf green tea.

"All our tea is certified organic and guaranteed fair trade. Samples are available in-store," Maureen says.

In 2014 Trade Aid partnered with Tea Promoters India (TPI), a pioneer in bringing environmental and social reform to the Indian tea industry. TPI supports small-scale tea farmers by helping them gain access to international markets, paying them a fair price for their tea and investing in various small-farmer tea projects with the ambition of helping them to become self-sufficient.

Volunteer Patrick Curran says there is always a cup of tea waiting for him when he arrives at the Hastings St store to work each Friday.

"I appreciate not adding to the environmental damage caused by plastic-based teabags," Patrick says.