Glenn Fulcher with his ride for the Napier to Wellington 50cc Scooter Challenge this Saturday, raising money for I AM HOPE and the Awhi Charitable Trust. Photo / Warren Buckland

WB030322MOTORBIKE3.JPG The event has been planned out with NZTA and police, it will be about 332km and is estimated to take riders about 10 hours to complete. Photo / Warren Buckland

A convoy of 50cc scooters will be facing a marathon journey from Napier to Wellington to raise money for charity this weekend.

The Grand Annual Jolly Good Chaps Napier to Wellington 50cc Scooter Challenge is a new event which has raised $53,514 for charities I AM HOPE and the Awhi Charitable Trust as of Thursday.

More than 50 riders will arrive on their 50cc "hogs" at the start line at Furniture Clearance Co in Napier at 6am on Saturday, March 5.

After stops in Waipukurau, Dannevirke, Masterton, Featherston, the finish line lies at Scooterazzi in Wellington.

Glenn Fulcher was an early participant who has raised more than $10,000 and helped bring on board sponsor Beard Brothers, a local sausage manufacturer.

He said he found out about the event through the organisers' website and Facebook promotion, and he and a few others decided to challenge each other to give it a go.

He said someone has done a test run of the route to work out fuelling points and other details, but most like himself have only gone on local practice cruises.

"A few of us got together and went over to Puketapu. Going over the large hill it was rainy and windy, and we were testing out what it was going to be like if it turned to custard. I think top speed was about 30k that day because the wind was so big going up the hill."

The event has been planned out with NZTA and police, it will be about 332km and is estimated to take riders about 10 hours to complete. Photo / Warren Buckland

Organiser Paul Garland said he and fellow organiser Steve Peck came up with the idea over drinks at the Common Room bar in Hastings.

"We were trying to come up with something cool and quirky to raise lots of dingaling for some good causes."

He said safety at the event is a priority, with a pilot vehicle and a tail vehicle for picking up any riders in need.

"We've spoken with NZTA and police and we are 100 per cent legal and respectful of traffic. We are taking the Masterton route because it is a little bit quieter."

The 332km trip is estimated to take about 10 hours, including fuel stops and barbecues in Dannevirke, Mangatainoka, Masterton and Featherston.

He said they were already planning for next year and were looking forward to having 12 months to lead in.

"It will grow, we've kind of got our own target of 100 to 150, 200 if we can still cater for it."

I AM HOPE is a youth and community support group that funds private care and counselling for young people on waiting lists, among other projects.

Awhi Charitable Trust is a Hastings-based charity that supports rangatahi with education, training and employment.

Proceeds will be split evenly between the two charities.

Those interested in donating to riders for the cause can visit: https://givealittle.co.nz/event/jolly-good-chaps-napier-to-wellington?ref=explore&ref_code=section_events#:~:text=The%20Grand%20Annual%20Jolly%20Good,on%20Wakefield%20Street%20in%20Wellington.