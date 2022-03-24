Napier to Wairoa SH2 closure: Reopening delayed due to fallen tree, flooding

Flooding along SH2 near Wairoa on Friday morning. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Flooding and a large tree which has fallen across SH2 between Wairoa and Napier has delayed the reopening of the major highway - which has now been closed for almost two days.

SH2 between Napier and Wairoa was initially closed on Wednesday evening following flooding and slips caused by heavy rainfall.

It was due to reopen as early as noon on Friday, but there is now no clear timeframe.

Wairoa's mayor says it is impacting the local economy having it closed for such a long period.

It is a major thoroughfare for trucks and anyone travelling up or down the coast.

Another highway, SH38, has also been blocked off following the appalling weather, which is the detour from Wairoa to Napier when SH2 is closed.

A road closure sign for SH2 at Whirinaki looking north. Photo / Paul Taylor

"A large tree came down at the Wairoa end of the road overnight [on Thursday night], which had completely blocked the highway," a Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesman said, on Friday morning.

"Contractors are working their way up the road from Napier this morning to inspect damage and provide an update on the condition of the road.

"The biggest concern we have at the moment is the surface flooding at Turiroa near Wairoa.

"High tide is expected to peak just after lunchtime in Wairoa, and it's possible the river will flood over the road again.

"It's also worth noting that the rain is still falling in the area contributing further to the issues.

"As for the slip at Kotemaori, we do not have any intel or photos on that at this stage, but this may come through when contractors reach the site later today."

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said it was important people remained safe and off the road if possible, but getting SH2 reopened was important for the local economy which was impacted when lengthy closures were in place.

"At the end of the day we have to keep our nation pumping."

He said it was also a concern for anyone with a life threatening emergency who needed to be treated at Hawke's Bay Hospital, as opposed to Wairoa Hospital.

"I guess the ones with specialist appointments and real life-threatening problems are our main concern, but as long as that helicopter can keep coming back [there is a way out]."

Wairoa Hospital has an emergency department and maternity services, but patients can be transferred to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings in emergencies.

The Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter services the area but can not fly when there is extremely low visibility. A plane at Wairoa Airport can still be used, however, for emergencies meaning the region is never completely cut off.