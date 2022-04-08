Napier to unite for Ukraine victims

A Ukraine war rally in Napier five weeks ago. Photo / NZME Ukranian anti-war rally, Soundshell, Napier. 5 March 2022. Photograph/Ian Cooper.

Hawke's Bay's Ukraine community will on Saturday stage a "flashmob" event as a further show of solidarity and support for Ukraine and Russian victims of Russian president Vladimir Putin's war.

The event will be held from 1-2pm at the Napier Marine Parade Soundshell, where Ukraines and Russians united in a previous gathering on March 5. There have also been special church services in Napier and Hastings.

More than 1600 civilian men, women and children have been recorded killed in Putin's war on the Ukraine since late February.