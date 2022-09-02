Napier through to Top Four rugby by a whisker

Napier Boys coach Brendon Ratcliffe after a 2018 national schools rugby final loss. He's still coach as the latest team heads to the Top Four playoffs again, next weekend. Photo / NZME

Brendon Ratcliffe, coach, after the loss - Napier Boys' High School, Napier, vs St Peter's College, Auckland, final of the New Zealand Barbarians National first XV championships at the Rugby Institute at Massey University, Palmerston North. St Peter's College won 31-28. 09 September 2018

A vagary in national secondary schools rugby has propelled Napier Boys High School first fifteen into the national secondary schools Top Four playoffs at Massey University next weekend.

They featured in a three-tries-to-two, 17-17 Hurricanes Regional final draw with Wellington school St Pat's Silverstream in Palmerston North tonight.

There was no extra time and Napier won the right to a playoff by scoring the most tries in the game.

Leading 17-10 with a try to captain Max Ratcliffe and conversion to first five-eighths Cory Berkett midway through the second half, Napier had to defend strongly after losing its halfback to a yellow card with 7 minutes to go.

St Pat''s scored a converted try at the end, but it was too late. Napier plays the Blues Region win in next Friday's Top Four semi-final, with the winner in the final two days later.