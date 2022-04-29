The Napier Tech Band will be performing on Mother's Day.

With Mother's Day fast approaching, the Napier Technical Memorial Band is in full swing gearing up for its annual Mother's Day concert on Sunday, May 8. This year, the concert will be held at All Saints Church in Taradale, starting at 2pm. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the door.

The band performed its first flashmob with the tune Lord of the Dance while busking on Emerson St a few weeks ago. This song will feature in the Mother's Day Concert, alongside a medley of songs from West Side Story and Autumn Leaves.

The Junior Band have also been rehearsing hard and will perform the toe-tapping Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and Arabian Nights from the movie Aladdin.

The Tech Band has long held a traditional Mother's Day Concert, to honour our mums. So bring yours along, a group of friends, or your family and enjoy a musical afternoon.

Please note, this will be a fully vaccinated event.

For more information visit https://www.napiertechband.org/. If you play a brass, woodwind or percussion instrument and are interested in joining our band, please email Teresa tcuthbert@napiercentral.school.nz.