Napier Tech Band ready for Christmas

The Napier Tech Band gets ready for its Christmas concert.

Put a mark on the calendar for Sunday, December 12 and join the seasonal festivities at the Napier Tech Band's Christmas Concert at All Saints Church, Puketapu Rd, Taradale.

Tickets are $10 on the door.

The concert starts at 2pm with some non-festive arrangements "so you're not overloaded with too much of the Christmas spirit, as it were, such as California Dreamin'," says junior band conductor Teresa Cuthbert.

"Then to get you looking forward to Art Deco, I Left my Heart in San Francisco and It Don't Mean a Thing, the latter showing off one of the rising stars in the band, Cameron Boyle, and later in the programme, Variations on Scarborough Fair.

"Then we get into the Christmas cheer with some fabulous arrangements of well-known tunes."

Teresa says the 'star piece' is a spectacular rendition of The Twelve Days of Christmas broken up by hilarious readings in the style of Penelope Keith.

"The audience will be tapping their feet to Courage and Honor played by the Junior Band and be amazed by two new instruments, the metal trash can and plastic waste bin, in the Junior Band's performance of Trash Cancerto.

The Napier Technical Memorial Band is conducted by internationally-renowned conductor and trumpeter, Christopher Wilson, "whose job it is to make sure both band and audience have a wonderful and enjoyable afternoon".

Teresa says the audience is encouraged to come along dressed in their Christmas finery and be ready to sing along with some well-known carols.

"We are always keen to welcome new players to both the Tech Band and the Junior Band. If you are interested in joining us, email tcuthbert@napiercentral.school.nz or go to our website www.napiertechband.org/ to find out more."