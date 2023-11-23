The concert starts with A Fairytale in New York, then leads into a medley of more traditional Christmas carols.

The public is invited to celebrate the approach of Christmas at the Napier Tech Band’s Concerto for Christmas concert on Sunday, December 10.

It will be held at The Salvation Army Citadel, Tait Drive, Tamatea, starting at 2.30pm.

Tickets are $15 on the door. Eftpos is available.

The concert starts with A Fairytale in New York, then leads into a medley of more traditional Christmas carols in An English Christmas, before taking a quick break from the festivities with a dazzling clarinet concerto featuring principal clarinettist Teresa Cuthbert playing in a Klezmer style.

The audience is invited to get into the Christmas spirit and sing along to Mistletoe and Wine and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

The concert wouldn’t be complete without a performance by the popular Napier Tech Junior Band. Hark! The Herald Trumpets Swing features some of the band’s youngest players, soloing and showing off their musical talent.

We are always keen to welcome new players to both the Tech Band and the Junior Band. If you are interested in joining, email tcuthbert@napiercentral.school.nz or go to our website www.napiertechband.org/ to find out more.