Lance competing at the Virtus Oceania Asia Games 2022.

Champion Napier swimmer Lance Dustow has done it again, bringing home a raft of medals from the recent Virtus Oceania Asia Games (OA 2022) held in Brisbane.

Virtus is a worldwide organisation for elite athletes competing with an intellectual disability. This was the first time a Virtus Regional Games was held for the Oceania Asia region, with hundreds of athletes and officials from Asia, the Pacific and New Zealand going to Australia.

Lance was one of 13 swimmers representing New Zealand at the games. He competed in nine events and brought home nine medals, also clocking up three personal bests. His medals included three bronze for the 50, 100 and 200-metre freestyle and one for the 50 metres butterfly, with five silver medals awarded for the 50, 100 and 200-metre backstroke, 100-metre butterfly and 400 metres freestyle. Lance says it felt amazing competing at the games and representing his country.

“It’s the best thing I could ever be a part of. It left me in tears standing up there.”

NZ’s Finn Russ, Australia’s Jakob Thompson, NZ's Lance Dustow and Columbia’s Nicolas Vivas share the podium for the men’s 100m freestyle II3.

His personal bests included “a pretty big one”, where he knocked 17.71 seconds off the previous record for the 200m backstroke.

“I was seven seconds away from a New Zealand record. All my backstrokes are within touching reach of a New Zealand record.”

Lance says the highlight of the games was wearing all his medals back to the hotel after the competition.

“Nothing tops that. I carried my medals like the absolute boss.”

Three coaches were assigned to the team of 13 athletes.

New Zealand intellectual disability coach Jenni Gane says it had been “such a pleasure” to see Lance grow over the years.

“He has worked so hard in and out of the pool. Congratulations Lance.”

As well as training in the pool at least seven times a week, Lance also works out with personal trainer Tamati Samuels.

“Lance is a hard worker and attacks everything I throw at him,” Tamati says.

Swimming New Zealand Disability and Para Swimming participation manager Cameron Leslie says Lance represented his whanau, club, region and country with pride.

“He didn’t have an easy road leading up to the OA Games but he did what he had to. Not only did Lance produce personal bests, he also gained some time on the podium which was an experience like no other for him.”

Cameron says competitive sport is all about taking opportunities when you get to the competition.

“And Lance sure did that. However, the main takeaway for me was his personal best times and how he carried himself day-to-day. He’s such a supportive swimmer to his teammates and competitors. He was a joy to have as part of the team.”

Lance has recently started working with a sports psychologist, focusing on mental fortitude for swimming.

“It’s really nice actually.”

With confirmation he has made it into the team which will compete in the Virtus Global Games in France next June, Lance is definitely not hanging up his togs and towel just yet.

“I want to learn as much about swimming as I can and maybe turn that into a job opportunity. I’ll keep going until I can’t go any longer. I’m only 21. It’s more mental than anything. I’ve got more to give.”





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air

Champion swimmer Lance Dustow and coach Gary Knight.







