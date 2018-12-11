Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier street collection a cheerful boost

Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Three-year-old Dorothy Symons gets a "thank you" sticker from Lee Smith.

Three-year-old Dorothy Symons gets a "thank you" sticker from Lee Smith.

For many of the Napier City Council crew last Friday turned out to be a very cheery day.

A very Christmas Cheery Day as they donned the Santa hats, picked up the festive little red buckets and took to the central city streets to collect for the annual Christmas Cheer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save