Three-year-old Dorothy Symons gets a "thank you" sticker from Lee Smith.

For many of the Napier City Council crew last Friday turned out to be a very cheery day.

A very Christmas Cheery Day as they donned the Santa hats, picked up the festive little red buckets and took to the central city streets to collect for the annual Christmas Cheer Appeal.

And after their stints over a four-hour period the result was a credit to the shoppers and strollers happy to do their bit for the community by popping coins and in several cases notes into the buckets.

At the end of the day, when the counting was wrapped up the result was a terrific $1320 boost to the appeal’s cash fund.