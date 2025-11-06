Of those, 200 of the suggestions were against the proposal, 250 wanted amendments, and just 45 were in support.

An artist's impression of a multi-storey apartment building taken from Napier City Council's Proposed District Plan (High Density Residential Zone).

One submitter wrote they had worked hard to secure a home in a safe location on Peddie St in Taradale, surrounded by similar properties, and believed their home would be a good financial investment.

The submitter’s address was on a site on which six-storey buildings would now be green-lit.

“I find it unbelievable this council would even consider allowing multi-storey apartments to be built in these well-developed Kiwi neighbourhoods without the consent of the neighbouring property owners.

“Residents will lose sunshine, privacy and outlook. What has happened to Napier citizens’ rights?”

In a Talking Point in Hawke’s Bay Today about the proposed District Plan in November 2023, former Napier mayor Kirsten Wise wrote that Napier had a housing problem.

She said the council would look to introduce medium- and high-density residential zones around commercial centres and main transport routes, away from natural hazards.

“We envisage high-density residential zones could be terraced homes and urban apartment living up to six storeys close to Napier city centre and Taradale town centre.”

She said it would require a mind-shift, away from the typical quarter-acre, single-storey, nuclear-family home towards new ways of living.

The District Plan is the rulebook for how land in Napier can be used, developed and protected. It sets out where growth can occur, how important natural and cultural areas will be safeguarded, and how activities such as housing, business, industry and infrastructure are managed.

Over the past year, a panel of independent commissioners heard from the submitters, considered evidence, and made recommendations to the council.

A council spokesperson said there were around 7500 submissions on all different aspects of the proposed district plan.

Napier Mayor Richard McGrath said the large number of submissions demonstrated there was genuine community input.

“Thousands of people helped shape this plan, and that’s something we are proud of. The District Plan was about what Napier would look like in the future, so the submissions from the community are important.”

The recommendations were adopted by the council on October 9 and are reflected in the Decisions Version of the Proposed District Plan.

District Plan decisions are open to appeal to the Environment Court.

“Thank you to everyone who submitted during the many stages of the District Plan review,” Mayor McGrath said.

High-density zones

Under the proposed District Plan, 1595 properties on these Napier streets would be rezoned to allow high-density residential use to occur on a non-notified basis.

Nelson Cr, Kennedy Rd, Higgins St, Georges Drive, Peddie St, Mckenzie Ave, Herrick St, Gloucester St, Avondale Rd, Devon St, Douglas Mclean Ave, Hammond Rd, Wellesley Rd, Eton Rd, Hastings St, Carnell St, Jull St, Church Rd, Gebbie Rd, White St, Oxford St, Puketapu Rd, Meeanee Rd, Devonshire Pl, Roskilda Cr, Marine Parade, Hall St, Latham St, Murphy Rd, Elbourne St, Winifred St, McDonald St, Munroe St, Lee Rd, Gebbie St, Sale St, Owen St, Neeve Rd, Storkey Rd, Russell Rd, Thackeray St, Nuffield Ave, Wilding Av and Weatherfield Mews.

