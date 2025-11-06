Napier City Council’s updated Proposed District plan allows for six-storey high terraced homes and apartment-style urban living.
Napier City Council has updated its building rules, opening the door to six-storey terraced housing and apartment-style living on dozens of streets near the central city and Taradale.
The changes to the proposed District Plan take effect after all appeals have been resolved, marking the end of a multi-year review.
The new High Density Residential (HDR) zones encompass 1595 properties on 44 Napier streets, including parts of Marine Pde and Puketapu Rd, with resource consents now able to be granted on a non-notified basis.
The proposed changes are despite 400 submitters making about 500 suggestions.
Of those, 200 of the suggestions were against the proposal, 250 wanted amendments, and just 45 were in support.
One submitter wrote they had worked hard to secure a home in a safe location on Peddie St in Taradale, surrounded by similar properties, and believed their home would be a good financial investment.
The submitter’s address was on a site on which six-storey buildings would now be green-lit.
“I find it unbelievable this council would even consider allowing multi-storey apartments to be built in these well-developed Kiwi neighbourhoods without the consent of the neighbouring property owners.
“Residents will lose sunshine, privacy and outlook. What has happened to Napier citizens’ rights?”
In a Talking Point in Hawke’s Bay Today about the proposed District Plan in November 2023, former Napier mayor Kirsten Wise wrote that Napier had a housing problem.
She said the council would look to introduce medium- and high-density residential zones around commercial centres and main transport routes, away from natural hazards.
“We envisage high-density residential zones could be terraced homes and urban apartment living up to six storeys close to Napier city centre and Taradale town centre.”
She said it would require a mind-shift, away from the typical quarter-acre, single-storey, nuclear-family home towards new ways of living.
The District Plan is the rulebook for how land in Napier can be used, developed and protected. It sets out where growth can occur, how important natural and cultural areas will be safeguarded, and how activities such as housing, business, industry and infrastructure are managed.
Over the past year, a panel of independent commissioners heard from the submitters, considered evidence, and made recommendations to the council.
A council spokesperson said there were around 7500 submissions on all different aspects of the proposed district plan.
Napier Mayor Richard McGrath said the large number of submissions demonstrated there was genuine community input.
“Thousands of people helped shape this plan, and that’s something we are proud of. The District Plan was about what Napier would look like in the future, so the submissions from the community are important.”