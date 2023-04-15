Back in Hawke's Bay from Southland, Napier Tech OB flanker Liam Udy-Johns after scoring in a man-of-the-match performance for his side as they beat Hastings Rugby and Sports 22-12 in Napier. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier clubs Tech Old Boys and Taradale have continued their winning ways in 2023 as the 11-team Hawke’s Bay first-round Nash Cup premier rugby competition neared the halfway stage on Saturday.

Set to meet at Taradale on April 29, cup defenders Tech and reigning Maddison Trophy champions Taradale each remain unbeaten after four matches and a bye.

But it was Tech who showed the first sign of a falter, scoring just three tries and missing out on a bonus point in a 22-12 home-ground win over Hastings Rugby and Sports at Whitmore Park, Napier.

Hastings scored the first try as they took the game to Tech in the opening minutes, but Tech responded with a converted try within five minutes, and two more tries in the 19th and 30th minutes, which took the score to 19-5 at halftime. As it eventuated, that was all the buffer the reds needed.

Hastings scored the only try of the second half and the game finished with Tech No 10 Sheridan Rangihuna, the scorer of one of his side’s tries, slotting a penalty from almost in front of the posts as his side decided against going for the four-try bonus. It also denied the visitors the bonus point they would otherwise have derived for getting beaten by no more than seven points.

Meanwhile, Taradale celebrated the 120km trip to Dannevirke with a seven-tries-to-three, 46-24 win over Aotea. However, with two tries in the kit and holding the lead for more than 20 minutes, the well-supported home side was well in the game at halftime, with Taradale having just scored a converted try to take the lead at 19-17.

In other games, Napier Pirate extended their unbeaten run to four games and retained a place in the top four, despite a 24-24 draw with Napier Old Boys Marist on Pirate’s home field at Tamatea Park, while Waipukurau club Central climbed into the top four with a five-tries-to-four, 33-28 win over hosts MAC at Flaxmere Park.

The biggest win of the day was the first in five games for Clive after they scored 10 tries at home-ground Farndon Park in a bottom-of-the-table clash. They prevailed 66-17 over Tamatea, who remain without a competition point to their name.

The results meant an on-the-day demise for all three Hastings sides, as fourth side Havelock North had the bye.

Points: Taradale 20, Napier Tech OB 19, Napier Pirate and Central 17, Napier OBM 16, Hastings R&S 14, MAC 12, Aotea 10, Clive 6, Havelock North 4, Tamatea 0.

The draw for next Saturday is (home teams first): Clive v Napier Old Boys Marist, Aotea v MAC, Havelock North v Taradale, Tamatea v Central, Napier Tech Old Boys v Napier Pirate, Hastings Rugby and Sports a bye.