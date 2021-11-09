Napier 'shovel ready' project starts 14 months after approval

The site of pathway improvements in Chambers St, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Last week's rain in Napier meant only minor delays for a pathways project which has started 14 months after being approved as "shovel-ready" last year.

The work includes the replacement of a stretch of footpath in Chambers St, approaching an intersection which carries the bulk of vehicle, cycling and pedestrian traffic to and from Napier Boys' High School.

Signage has been erected at the site for more than a month announcing the Ellison St-Chambers St Connectivity Project, and work on the western-side path adjacent to the Chamber St reserve started almost two weeks ago.

The path work is part of a $2.7 million road safety project confirmed in August last year by Napier MP Stuart Nash and the-then Minister of Transport, Phil Twyford.

It would include a new "separated" walking path and cycleway, the upgrading of State Highway 51 and Marine Parade crossings and other work on Te Awa Ave.

Nash said at the time of the announcement the community had expressed "serious concerns" for safety on the roads in the area.

Meanwhile, further work is about to start on pedestrian and cyclist safety measures on part of State Highway 50 as it wends its way through Napier.

The work will be done between the Hyderabad Rd-Prebensen Dr roundabout and Battery Rd, Ahuriri. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport senior project manager Derek McDermott said work will include construction of a pedestrian and cyclist shared path, level crossing upgrades and new road markings.

It will be done in three stages, with the first expected to be completed in February.

During the work there will be stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed restriction in place.